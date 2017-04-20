Predators' Colin Wilson: Remains sidelined Thursday

Wilson (lower body) won't suit up for Game 4 against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Wilson has missed five straight games with this ailment and will sit out his sixth Thursday. In the 27-year-old's absence the Preds have shuffled around youngsters Kevin Fiala and Pontus Aberg on their second and third lines. Once Wilson is given the all clear, Harry Zolnierczyk figures to get bumped from the game-day lineup in favor of the Connecticut native.

