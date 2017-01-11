Predators' Colin Wilson: Remains sidelined Tuesday

Wilson (undisclosed) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Canucks, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Wilson will be held out for a second consecutive game as he continues to experience symptoms of an undisclosed ailment sustained Jan. 7 against the Panthers. In the meantime, Filip Forsberg and Colton Sissons figure to see a bump in minutes until the Preds' depleted offensive front shores up.