Predators' Colin Wilson: Skates after practice Monday
Wilson (undisclosed) took the ice for a skate just after the Predators' practice Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tennesseean reports.
Wilson has missed each of the last four games due to the undisclosed issue, but his presence on the ice following Monday's practice session suggests he's making progress in his recovery. However, given that he wasn't available for practice, it seems unlikely he will be available Tuesday and his return to the lineup will likely be preceded by a return to practice.
More News
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Placed on IR•
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Remains out Thursday•
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Remains sidelined Tuesday•
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Misses morning skate Sunday•
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Injured Friday versus Panthers•
-
Predators' Colin Wilson: Picks up two assists in win over Blues•