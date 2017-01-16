Predators' Colin Wilson: Skates after practice Monday

Wilson (undisclosed) took the ice for a skate just after the Predators' practice Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tennesseean reports.

Wilson has missed each of the last four games due to the undisclosed issue, but his presence on the ice following Monday's practice session suggests he's making progress in his recovery. However, given that he wasn't available for practice, it seems unlikely he will be available Tuesday and his return to the lineup will likely be preceded by a return to practice.