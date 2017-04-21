Sissons scored a goal and added an assist to go with a team-high five shots in Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 win over the Blackhawks.

Sissons' third-period tally to make it 2-0 eventually turned into the game-winner when Chicago forward Jonathan Toews cut into the lead. He finishes this series with three points after registering just eight goals and two assists in 58 regular-season contests. Nashville's puck-moving defensive corps helps make all of the team's forwards more dangerous, and the 2012 second-rounder has shown enough finishing ability to remain a viable scoring threat as the postseason progresses.