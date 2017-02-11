Sissons, who has just seven points in 39 games this season, has been a healthy scratch for the past two games.

This should come as no surprise, as Sissons has been in and out of the lineup all season. Prior to his benching, Sissons was seeing less than 10 minutes of ice time per game skating on the fourth line. However, the Preds recently went out and acquired veteran tough guy Cody McLeod which has cut into Sissons' minutes. Sissons' next chance to suit up will come Saturday when the Preds face the Panthers at home -- but don't go holding your breath.