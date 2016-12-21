Predators' Craig Smith: Contributes assist in win over Devils

Smith recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 romp over the Devils. The helper was just his second point in the past two weeks and his 12th through 31 games this season.

The downward slide continues for Smith, who has seen his point production decrease every year since his career-high 52 back in 2013-14. Oddly enough, the 27-year-old should be in the prime scoring years of his career, but he just can't seem to show any real consistency. At this point, he's best utilized only in deeper fantasy formats.