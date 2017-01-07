Predators' Craig Smith: Scores only goal against Panthers
Smith scored one goal and registered three shots on net through 15:51 of ice time during Friday's loss to Florida.
With three consecutive 20-goal showings on his resume, Smith's seven tallies and 14 points through the first 38 games of the campaign are disappointing totals. More concerning is the significant drop in shot volume this season. After averaging 2.74 shots per game through the past three years, Smith has registered just 1.76 in 2016-17. Additionally, Smith entered Friday's game averaging only 13:58 of ice (1:37 of power-play time) per night, which also represents a drop. Smith is off the fantasy radar in most settings at this point of the season, but if he begins receiving more ice time, he has the potential to finish the year strong.
