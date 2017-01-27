Predators' Craig Smith: Snaps eight-game drought with two goals
Smith scored twice in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
Both of Smith's tallies came in the third period. This performance broke an eight-game goal drought, and Smith still doesn't have an assist in his past 12 appearances dating back to Dec. 30. He did score over 20 goals in each of the past three seasons, so the offensive potential is still there despite the lack of production so far in this campaign.
