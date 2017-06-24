Farrance was drafted 92nd overall by the Predators at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This was a smart selection by the Preds and one that fantasy owners need to note. Farrance's game is built for the modern day NHL. He's mobile, makes a strong first pass out of his own end and perhaps most importantly, will continue to stick with his game even if he makes a mistake. A Boston University commit, Farrance should be in line for a significant role right out of the gate for the Terriers with Charlie McAvoy having decided to turn pro and join the Bruins. He's a long way from the NHL, but the Preds know defense. He'll be good.