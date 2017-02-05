Predators' Derek Grant: Placed on waivers
Grant was put on waivers on Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The center is no stranger to the waiver wire considering he was claimed off waivers by the Predators earlier this season. With only four points this year in 41 games, he isn't much of a fantasy threat. If he goes unclaimed, he'll head to AHL Milwaukee.
