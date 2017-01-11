Grant was claimed off waivers by the Predators on Wednesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Grant was let go by the Sabres after producing a mere three assists in 35 games and struggling to a minus-3 rating. Before claiming Grant, the Predators were making a habit of shuffling Pontus Aberg about the organization's ranks, but with Grant now in tow, it won't be such slim pickings for coach Peter Laviolette down the middle. At 6-foot-3, Grant has a long reach, and he provided 27 goals in 36 games with AHL Stockton when he was with the Calgary system last season, so this could turn out to be a low-risk, high-reward snag for the Predators, assuming he buys into the system.