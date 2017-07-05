Tolvanen agreed to a one-year deal with Jokerit of the KHL on Wednesday,

Selected by the Predators with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Tolvanen was originally expected to play for Boston College, but it appears that those plans have fallen through and he's now taking his talents back overseas; he'll reportedly be an option for Jokerit in 2018-19 as well. The 18-year-old impressively totaled 47 goals and 45 assists over 101 games with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL (2015-17), but he'll be off the fantasy radar -- at least for another year.