Predators' Filip Forsberg: Carries Game 3 win with two goals

Forsberg scored a pair of third-period goals in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Chicago, helping the Predators to a 3-0 series lead.

The Blackhawks entered the third period leading 2-0 as they tried to claw their way back into this series, but Forsberg denied them by beating Corey Crawford on two occasions separated by just about 10 minutes. He's opened the playoffs with four points in three games, and with the Predators poised to advance, Forsberg looks like he'll be paying off folks in playoff pools handsomely.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...