Predators' Filip Forsberg: Carries Game 3 win with two goals

Forsberg scored a pair of third-period goals in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Chicago, helping the Predators to a 3-0 series lead.

The Blackhawks entered the third period leading 2-0 as they tried to claw their way back into this series, but Forsberg denied them by beating Corey Crawford on two occasions separated by just about 10 minutes. He's opened the playoffs with four points in three games, and with the Predators poised to advance, Forsberg looks like he'll be paying off folks in playoff pools handsomely.