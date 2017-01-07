Predators' Filip Forsberg: Chips in helper in loss to Florida

Forsberg collected an assist, two shots on goal and a minor penalty during Friday's loss to the Panthers.

Over his past nine games, Forsberg has six goals, eight points and 24 shots on net, and after scoring just two goals through his first 27 games of the year, patient owners are now being rewarded. Still, with just 25 points through 39 games, the talented winger has a tall task ahead to post his third consecutive 60-point campaign. Additionally, while he's also unlikely to continue scoring at the pace he has of late, it isn't out of the question that Forsberg provides high-end results through the end of the season.