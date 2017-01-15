Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nets sixth goal in last 10 games

Forsberg notched his 11th goal of the season Saturday in a 3-2 win over Colorado.

He has six goals (eight points) in his last 10 games and eight in his last 13. Forsberg will be hard-pressed to equal his 60-plus point performances of his last two seasons. But even a lukewarm Forsberg is an offensive threat. Don't miss out on this surge.

