Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nets sixth goal in last 10 games
Forsberg notched his 11th goal of the season Saturday in a 3-2 win over Colorado.
He has six goals (eight points) in his last 10 games and eight in his last 13. Forsberg will be hard-pressed to equal his 60-plus point performances of his last two seasons. But even a lukewarm Forsberg is an offensive threat. Don't miss out on this surge.
