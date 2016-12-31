Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores for third game straight

Forsberg notched two power-play points -- a goal and an assist -- during Friday's 4-0 win against St. Louis.

This is the Forsberg we've become accustomed to. The 22-year-old has now scored in three straight, or even better, six of the last nine games. Friday's assist was his first (and last) of December, but it's really the tallies that have been scarce before his recent run. The 2012 No. 11 pick will look to carry over his aggressive mindset into 2017, with Carey Price on the slate Jan. 3.