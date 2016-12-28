Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores third in past four outings

Forsberg scored a goal on four shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Forsberg scored just two goals total through November, but now has four tallies in December, including in three of the last four. The 22-year-old is miles off his usual pace, but the recent uptick in production is a good sign for his outlook moving forward. With so much potential, it's tough to bench the 2012 No. 11 pick as he starts to round into form.

