Predators' Filip Forsberg: Snipes twice Sunday
Forsberg scored a pair of goals in Sunday's win over the Wild.
Forsberg is on a tear right now, notching five goals and six points in his last six games. The 22-year-old sniper is sitting on 31 points (14) in 47 games on the season and is heating up for a streaking Nashville team currently occupying a playoff position. After a slow start, Forsberg has been finding twine consistently since mid-December, making him a must-own fantasy asset.
