Gaudreau was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Gaudreau was brought in to be an insurance policy if Colin Wilson (undisclosed), who left Friday's contest early, is unable to give it a go. The Predators are already dealing with injuries to James Neal (upper body) and Viktor Arvidsson (upper body), which means Gaudreau could be forced into action Sunday against the Blackhawks. With the Admirals this season, the 23-year-old has tallied five goals and nine helpers, and will likely be returned to the minors once Nashville starts to get healthy.