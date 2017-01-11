Gaudreau was sent back to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Gaudreau heading back to the minors could be an indication that Colin Wilson (undisclosed) is ready to suit up for Thursday's game against the Bruins. An undrafted forward who hails from Quebec, Gaudreau will continue to hone his skills with an Admirals team for which he's provided five goals and nine assists in 24 games this season. He participated in the 2016 AHL All-Star game and it shouldn't be long before he's much more than "the guy with the same last name as one of hockey's best players" -- Johnny Gaudreau of Calgary.