Mismash was drafted 61st overall by the Predators at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Mismash's consistent improvement over the course of 2016-17 raised his stock considerably. He got off to a slow start for the USNTDP, but finished with 52 points in 57 games and he was one of its most important and best players by the time the season was over. Mismash has good hands and he has shown an ability to consistently find dead spots in coverage in the offensive zone. His smarts with the puck make up for his average size (6-feet, 180 pounds). Mismash is committed to the University of North Dakota.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...