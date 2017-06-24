Mismash was drafted 61st overall by the Predators at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Mismash's consistent improvement over the course of 2016-17 raised his stock considerably. He got off to a slow start for the USNTDP, but finished with 52 points in 57 games and he was one of its most important and best players by the time the season was over. Mismash has good hands and he has shown an ability to consistently find dead spots in coverage in the offensive zone. His smarts with the puck make up for his average size (6-feet, 180 pounds). Mismash is committed to the University of North Dakota.