Zolnierczyk (undisclosed) is no longer listed on injured reserve, according to the NHL media site.

Zolnierczyk's first eligible date for activation arrives Sunday and his activation from injured reserve suggests he will be ready to return when first eligible. Even if he rejoins the lineup as expected, it will likely go unnoticed in the vast majority of fantasy leagues given his 8:33 average time on ice. He has tallied three points in 15 contests with the Predators this season, but that's hardly enough to push him onto the radar. There's also no guarantee Zolnierczyk will be in the lineup when healthy given his borderline status.