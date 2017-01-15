Predators' Harry Zolnierczyk: First point of season Saturday versus Avs
Zolnierczyk recorded his first point of the season with an assist during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.
Zolnierczyk has now skated in six consecutive games since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee earlier in January. However, he's only averaging roughly 10 minutes in ice time on the Preds' fourth line, so he offers very little by way of fantasy value at the current time.
