Zolnierczyk was placed on injured reserve Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Zolnierczyk participated in practice Monday and played in Saturday's game against the Red Wings, so his placement on injured reserve comes as a bit of a surprise. Given that he averages just 8:33 of ice time, the borderline NHL winger's disappearance from the lineup shouldn't have a large impact in fantasy leagues. His status should be updated again when he's ready to return to action. Colton Sissons appears the top candidate to take his place among the forwards unless the team elects to recall another from its AHL affiliate.