Zolnierczyk was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Zolnierczyk will provide some much needed depth after Reid Boucher was claimed off waivers by New Jersey. With the Admirals, the winger has racked up six goals and 10 assists in 24 outings. The 29-year-old's lone 2016-17 appearance came Oct. 22 against the Penguins in which he tallied two PIM, one hit, and one blocked shot in 7:50 of ice time.