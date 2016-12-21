Predators' James Neal: Earns two first-period goals

Neal lit the lamp twice on five shots and added a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 5-1 win against New Jersey.

Since returning from an upper-body injury, Neal has looked solid, but he hasn't exploded for a marquee performance. That all changed with his pair of first-period markers Tuesday, erasing any doubts owners may have had about the 29-year-old repeating November's nine-goal stretch. After his second multi-tally game of the year, the winger is right back on track to continue his deadly scoring pace.

