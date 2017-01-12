Predators' James Neal: Effectively ruled out Thursday

Neal (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate Thursday, though he's expected to be scratched for the evening's contest against the visiting Bruins, NHL.com reports.

The Predators rely on Neal for his scoring prowess; he's leading the team with 14 markers in just 33 games, plus he's logging 3:04 of ice time with a pair of goals and three helpers on the man advantage this season. However, Viktor Arvidsson and Austin Watson will have to continue holding down the fort in the top six with the veteran remaining on IR and about to miss his fifth consecutive game.