Predators' James Neal: Good offense, bad defense in loss

Neal notched a goal and a power-play assist Tuesday, but also finished minus-3 in an overtime loss to Buffalo.

The offense is surely appreciated by his fantasy owners, but the poor defensive showing takes a lot of the shine off it. Neal's rating for the season is now down to minus-8 -- his worst mark since 2008-09 -- and his production is down in pretty much every category except goals. If you're going to succeed in only one area, putting the biscuit in the basket is the best one to choose, but it'd still be nice to see Neal get back to contributing more of the other stats that make a star a star.