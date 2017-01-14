Predators' James Neal: Healthy enough to play Saturday

Neal (upper body) was activated from injured reserve for the purpose of playing in Saturday's road clash against the Avalanche, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Neal was held off the scoresheet in five straight games before sustaining the upper-body injury and being held out for five more. He'll jump back up to the second line opposite the hard-hitting Austin Watson, and with veteran Mike Fisher at the center spot. Generally speaking, established players returning from a non-serious injury make for sneaky good plays in daily fantasy. Neal fits that description, as he's accumulated a team-leading 14 goals with six helpers in 33 games.