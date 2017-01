Neal (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Neal missed the last two games dealing with the ailment and it appears he'll need a minimum of seven days off before returning to action. The 29-year-old has tallied a team-high 14 goals this season so the Preds will likely be cautious with their star forward to make sure he's ready for a second-half run. The right winger will be eligible to return Jan. 17 on the road against the Canucks.