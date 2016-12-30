Predators' James Neal: Leaves game Thursday
Neal left Thursday's game with an upper-body injury.
The winger has been having a pretty solid year with 20 points in 30 games, but only has five points in his last 10 games. More information will likely come out about the severity of his injury before Friday's game in St. Louis. If he doesn't play then, Nashville's next game won't be until Tuesday.
