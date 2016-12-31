Predators' James Neal: Maintains spot in lineup Friday
Neal (upper body) is in the lineup for Friday night's road game against the Blues.
Turns out the injury that forced Neal out of action on Thursday was nothing serious and he will most likely maintain his place on Nashville's second line. The 29-year-old is still the team's leading goal-scorer, so fantasy owners and Predators' fans alike should be thrilled that he won't miss any time.
