Predators' James Neal: Not in Thursday's lineup

Neal will not be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Lightning, Thomas Willis of NHL.com reports.

Neal played in each of the last two games after suffering an upper-body injury, so it's possible that is the root cause of his absence from Thursday's contest. In any event, Kevin Fiala will slot in on the top line alongside Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen in his place, and could see some time on the man advantage as well. Neal's next chance to rejoin the lineup comes Friday when the team makes the short trip from Tampa Bay to Miami to face the Panthers.