Predators' James Neal: Notches assist in series sweep

Neal recorded one assist in four playoff games as the Predators swept the Blackhawks.

Neal's offensive production has not been fantastic, but he did dish out 15 hits in the first round while averaging 16:54 of ice time. His presence on the top power-play rotation makes him even more valuable, but it is still yet to be determined whether the Preds will face Minnesota or St. Louis in the second round.

