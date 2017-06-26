Predators' Jaynen Rissling: Not extended qualifying offer
Rissling was not extended a qualifying offer Monday by the Predators, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Rissling will officially be on the open market on July 1, when NHL free agency begins. Rissling last saw the ice in the AHL during the 2015-16 season, where he appeared in just 10 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones and scored one goal.
