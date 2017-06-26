Rissling was not extended a qualifying offer Monday by the Predators, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Rissling will officially be on the open market on July 1, when NHL free agency begins. Rissling last saw the ice in the AHL during the 2015-16 season, where he appeared in just 10 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones and scored one goal.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...