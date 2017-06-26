Gunnarsson was not extended a qualifying offer Monday by the Predators and will be an unrestricted free agent.

Gunnarson signed an entry-level contract last year with the Predators after having played his entire career in Sweden. He did not see the ice on either the NHL or AHL level last season and will be on the open market once free agency begins on July 1.

