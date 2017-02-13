Saros was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Saros will return to the team's AHL affiliate during the team's bye week, but seems a likely candidate to rejoin the club following the bye week. The Predators play a back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday, so expect a recall before then if they intend to do so.

