Predators' Juuse Saros: Brought back to earth by Sabres
Saros was beaten five times on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss at the hands of the Sabres.
Saros was nearly impenetrable over his first nine starts of the season, but he had to come back down to earth eventually. The numbers are still sparkly -- he has a 1.79 GAA and .941 save mark now, both of which would lead the league if he had enough starts to qualify. However, the Finn remains stuck behind long-time Predator and fellow countryman Pekka Rinne.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal Tuesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Stops 32 to beat Flames•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Protecting cage Thursday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Sparkles yet again in win over Bruins•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Drawing eighth start of season Thursday•