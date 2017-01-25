Saros was beaten five times on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss at the hands of the Sabres.

Saros was nearly impenetrable over his first nine starts of the season, but he had to come back down to earth eventually. The numbers are still sparkly -- he has a 1.79 GAA and .941 save mark now, both of which would lead the league if he had enough starts to qualify. However, the Finn remains stuck behind long-time Predator and fellow countryman Pekka Rinne.