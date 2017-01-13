Predators' Juuse Saros: Drawing eighth start of season Thursday
Saros will guard the blue line Thursday at home against the Bruins, Thomas Willis of NHL.com reports.
Saros' peripherals have been impressive -- he's tallied a 1.29 GAA and .955 save percentage -- but unfortunately they've only amounted to a 3-3-1 record. The Finnish netminder has a good chance to give his team an opportunity to win as he'll be facing a Bruins' offense that averages just 2.45 goals per game, 23rd in the NHL.
