Saros will guard the blue line Thursday at home against the Bruins, Thomas Willis of NHL.com reports.

Saros' peripherals have been impressive -- he's tallied a 1.29 GAA and .955 save percentage -- but unfortunately they've only amounted to a 3-3-1 record. The Finnish netminder has a good chance to give his team an opportunity to win as he'll be facing a Bruins' offense that averages just 2.45 goals per game, 23rd in the NHL.