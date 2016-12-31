Predators' Juuse Saros: Draws start Friday
Saros will guard the goal for Friday night's showdown in St. Louis.
Despite just two wins in five starts this season, Saros has looked very impressive thus far, sporting a 1.40 GAA to go along with a .950 save percentage. If incumbent starter Pekka Rinne doesn't pick up his play, his younger Finnish peer may be gunning for his job soon. Saros faces a new challenge Friday against a Blues team that averages 2.86 goals per game, good for ninth in the NHL.
