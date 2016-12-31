Saros will guard the goal for Friday night's showdown in St. Louis.

Despite just two wins in five starts this season, Saros has looked very impressive thus far, sporting a 1.40 GAA to go along with a .950 save percentage. If incumbent starter Pekka Rinne doesn't pick up his play, his younger Finnish peer may be gunning for his job soon. Saros faces a new challenge Friday against a Blues team that averages 2.86 goals per game, good for ninth in the NHL.

