Saros will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's matchup in New Jersey, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Saros draws his second start in the Predators' last three games and his fifth start overall. While his 1-2-1 record doesn't jump off the page, his .946 save percentage and 1.49 GAA certainly do, as does the fact that he's allowed more than one goal in a game just once. He gets a nice matchup Tuesday against a Devils team that ranks 25th in the NHL with 2.32 goals per game.