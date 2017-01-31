Saros is expected to see more action in the second half of the season, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Nashville's management wants to preserve starter Pekka Rinne for what they hope is a lengthy postseason run, and Saros has proven to be capable when called upon. The rookie has allowed one or no goals in six of his 10 starts this season. He isn't a bad option for depth in fantasy pools, and an outstanding streaming option in daily leagues.