Saros was the first goalie off the ice during morning skate and is in line to start Thursday's game in Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

While this situation is usually a strong indicator of which goalie will make the start, wary fantasy owners and/or daily players will want to confirm that Saros is indeed starting in goal prior to puck drop Thursday. The 21-year-old Finn continues to be a must-start every time he gets the nod, boasting a 3-1-1 record and an incredible .967 save percentage since Dec. 17. He'll likely look to keep it going Thursday against a Flames team that ranks 21st in the league with 2.38 goals per game in January.