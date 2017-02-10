Saros gave up four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

He got off to an inhuman start this year, but Saros has been forced to eat humble pie in his last two starts, a span in which he's allowed nine goals on 67 shots. The young Finn would need to be basically perfect to even have a shot at overtaking Pekka Rinne in the Nashville net, but he still makes for a good spot start (usually) and a quality keeper.