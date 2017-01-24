Saros will get the starting nod against Buffalo on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Saros will be looking for his third win in a row when he faces off against a Sabres squad that is averaging just 2.37 goals per game, which puts them 25th in the league in scoring. The netminder has capitalized on his limited opportunities, as he has posted a 5-3-1 record -- including a shutout -- and registered a 1.44 GAA in his nine appearances this year.