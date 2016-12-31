Saros stopped all 25 shots that came his way during Friday's 4-0 win against the Blues.

Saros has been excellent in limited action this season (six starts), allowing more than one goal in a single appearance (Dec. 4 against Philadelphia). The 21-year-old notched his first shutout of the year and could be pressing for more time between the pipes with his recent shutdown performances.

