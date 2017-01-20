As expected, Saros will man the pipes in Thursday's road contest with the Flames, Brooks Bratten of NHL.com reports.

Saros has been arguably the best backup netminder in the NHL this season, as the 21-year-old has held opponents to one or fewer goals in six of his eight starts, leading to a magnificent 1.25 GAA and .957 save percentage. The Finnish backstop will look to stay on top of his game when he takes on a Flames lineup that's averaging 2.60 goals per game, good for 20th in the NHL.