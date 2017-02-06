Predators' Juuse Saros: Rejoining big club
Saros was recalled by the Predators on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
The Predators sent Saros to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday to knock some rust off after an extended stay on the bench. He responded with a less than ideal outing, allowing four goals on 26 shots in the game. He's expected to see a bit larger role between the pipes in the second half of the season after posting a splendid 1.79 GAA and .941 save percentage over his first 10 appearances this season. That proclamation has yet to be put into effect, however.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Returns to minors•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Expected to play more down stretch•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Brought back to earth by Sabres•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal Tuesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Stops 32 to beat Flames•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Protecting cage Thursday•