Saros was recalled by the Predators on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

The Predators sent Saros to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday to knock some rust off after an extended stay on the bench. He responded with a less than ideal outing, allowing four goals on 26 shots in the game. He's expected to see a bit larger role between the pipes in the second half of the season after posting a splendid 1.79 GAA and .941 save percentage over his first 10 appearances this season. That proclamation has yet to be put into effect, however.