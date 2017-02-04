Saros was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.

The Predators like to rotate Saros and Marek Mazanec about the organizational ranks, as it affords them the chance to get ample playing time in the developing stages of their respective careers. Saros labored through a rough start against the Sabres on Jan. 24, yielding five goals on 37 shots in a home loss before siting out the next three games. Still, he's maintained a gaudy 1.79 GAA through 10 games as a rookie, making him a bonafide keeper option for fantasy leaguers abound.