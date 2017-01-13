Saros made 35 saves on 36 shots in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Boston.

Eight NHL starts into the season, the 21-year-old Finn has allowed just 10 goals -- good for a 1.25 GAA and .957 save percentage. Those are even better numbers than the ones he put up in his eye-catching performance at the AHL level this year, and they should have his keeper-league fantasy owners stoked; however, he has one big problem, which is that Pekka Rinne's contract (which includes a no-trade clause) has two seasons left beyond this one. Stardom awaits; it's just a question of when Saros will get his chance to seize it.